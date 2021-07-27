Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,105 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 117,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 75,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.07.

