Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

