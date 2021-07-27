ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 1,173.3% in July

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 1,173.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EMO opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
