Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,318 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

