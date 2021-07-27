Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,222 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FPI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

FPI opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.