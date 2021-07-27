Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth $608,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 277,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

