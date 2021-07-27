Citigroup Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 74.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BrightView by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightView by 25.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.