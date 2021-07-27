Citigroup Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

