Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

