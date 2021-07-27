Citigroup Downgrades Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to Sell

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IVSBF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Investor AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

IVSBF opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

