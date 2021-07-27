Citadel Price Up 211.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 211.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $183,300.70 and $107.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

