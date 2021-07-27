Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.88% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,706,000.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73.

