Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CorVel worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,571,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,624,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $140.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.17.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

