Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,954,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of CTEC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46.

