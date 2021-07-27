Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 23,196 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRMY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

