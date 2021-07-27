Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The company has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

