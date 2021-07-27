Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.16 ($0.88). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 66.84 ($0.87), with a volume of 6,969,345 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.13. The company has a market cap of £917.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

