Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Critical Analysis

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -1.55% N/A -0.91% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.69 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.02 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bell and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GTT Communications beats Cincinnati Bell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

