Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

