Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 227 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

