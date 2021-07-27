Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Shares of YUM opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

