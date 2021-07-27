Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,676 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.