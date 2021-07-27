Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $519,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,806.87 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,110.30 and a 12-month high of $1,840.23. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.