Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

