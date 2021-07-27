Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $111,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,039 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

