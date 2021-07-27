CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$260.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$252.31.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded up C$2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$246.29. 3,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$221.54. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.