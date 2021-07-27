CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.94. 1,347,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

