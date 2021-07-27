Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Chubb reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 628.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $169.32. 1,699,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.