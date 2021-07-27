Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,840.47

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,840.47 and last traded at $1,826.61, with a volume of 13555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,806.87.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,473.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

