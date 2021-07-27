Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.