China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China BCT Pharmacy Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About China BCT Pharmacy Group
