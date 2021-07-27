China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China BCT Pharmacy Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About China BCT Pharmacy Group

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy, and Manufacturing Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment purchases pharmaceutical products from suppliers and distributes them to hospitals, retail drug stores, other pharmaceutical wholesalers, clinics, medical centers, and individuals.

