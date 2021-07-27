Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.55. 1,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $609.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $696.34. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

