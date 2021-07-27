Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02.

