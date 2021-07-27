Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.63 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 170,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

FVAL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 65,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,398. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09.

