Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $452.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

