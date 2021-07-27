Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,201 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

INTC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 542,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

