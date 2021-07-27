Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.09 million to $24.31 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $13.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 138,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,436. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

