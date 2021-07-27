Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 209.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 246,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,741. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

