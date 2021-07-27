Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

CHKP traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,791. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

