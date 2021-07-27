Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.62.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,791. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

