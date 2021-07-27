Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.