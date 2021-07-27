Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $17.90 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.90 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $17.90 or 0.00048385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.00793323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

