CGI (GIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGI stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

