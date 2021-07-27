CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.05, a PEG ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

