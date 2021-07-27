Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPSC) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Century Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $31.36.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

