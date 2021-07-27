Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

