Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $91.79 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and $4.10 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

