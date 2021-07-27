Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-125.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.91 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 84,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.19). Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

