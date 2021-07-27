Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 41,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,647. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Celestica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.