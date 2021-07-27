Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $55.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $42.25 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

